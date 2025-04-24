Cong calls Pahalgam attack outcome of intel failure, security lapses

The Congress on Thursday stated that the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, which left 26 tourists dead, is an outcome of “intelligence failure and security lapses”, even as the party blamed Pakistan for “masterminding” the assault.

The Congress Working Committee (CWC), the top decision making body of the party, held an emergency meeting to deliberate on the Pahalgam terror attack.

The resolution passed by the party in the meeting said, “It is imperative that a comprehensive analysis is conducted into the intelligence failures and security lapses that enabled such an attack in a Union territory — an area directly under the purview of the Union Home Ministry.”

Blaming Pakistan for “masterminding” the terror attack, and appealing for calm the resolution underlined: “This cowardly and calculated act of terror, mastermind by Pakistan, is a direct assault on the values of our Republic. The deliberate targeting of Hindus was done to inflame passions across the country.”

“Pahalgam is known to be a heavily guarded area, secured by a three-tier security arrangement. It is imperative that a comprehensive analysis is conducted into the intelligence failures and security lapses that enabled such an attack in a Union Territory.

“These questions must be raised in the larger public interest. This is the only way justice can truly be seen to be served for the families whose lives have been so brutally devastated,” the resolution stated.

The party also accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for trying to sow “polarization” by exploiting the sentiments.

“The massacre has rightly drawn condemnation from all political parties in Jammu and Kashmir and from a wide cross-section of its citizens. However, it is shocking that the BJP is exploiting this grave tragedy through official and proxy social media platforms to sow further discord, mistrust, polarization and division at a time when unity and solidarity is most needed,” the resolution stated.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, former party chiefs Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi, general secretaries K C Venugopal, Jairam Ramesh, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, among others, attended the meeting, that started with leaders paying homage to the victims of the attack by observing a moment of silence in their memory.

Rahul Gandhi had cut short his visit to the United States in the wake of the Pahalgam attack.

Asserting in view of the upcoming Amarnath Yatra, the CWC resolution added: “Robust, transparent, and proactive security arrangements must be put in place without delay. The safety of pilgrims, as well as the livelihoods of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, many of whom depend on tourism, must be protected with full sincerity and seriousness.”