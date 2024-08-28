Cong and SP driven by Jinnah’s spirit to divide society: Adityanath

In a sharp critique of the opposition, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed on Wednesday that the Congress and Samajwadi Party, “driven by Jinnah’s spirit”, are attempting to divide society in the same manner.

Speaking at a district-level mega employment fair, the Chief Minister remarked, “Jinnah committed the grave sin of dividing the nation, which led to his suffocating demise. Congress and SP are committing a similar sin by dividing society.”

During the event, CM Yogi distributed appointment letters to the youth and inaugurated as well as laid the foundation stones for 305 diverse projects worth Rs 705 crore.

He further stated that as the country reaches new milestones in development, some are working to fragment society. “Since Prime Minister Modi took office in 2014, the nation has been advancing. Meanwhile, the opposition is fostering anarchy by sowing seeds of caste discord in society.”

Targeting the Samajwadi Party, Yogi Adityanath remarked, “Those who achieved nothing during their tenure and were known only for their ‘karname’ (misdeeds), are unsettled by the rule of law in the state. These are the same Samajwadi Party individuals who once justified misconduct with the excuse, ‘ladke hain, aur ladkon se galti ho jaati hai’ (they are boys and boys make mistakes). They were responsible for compromising the safety of their daughters.”

He asserted that in the double-engine government, “those who jeopardize the safety of daughters and businessmen face a path to ‘Yamlok’.” He criticized the SP chief, saying he has no right to comment on women’s safety. “His silence on incidents in Ayodhya, Kannauj, and Kolkata speaks volumes,” Yogi said.

CM Yogi criticized the Congress, SP, and BSP for undermining social cohesion whenever they were in power. He accused them of using appeasement strategies to divert society from the path of development.

Emphasizing that under PM Modi’s leadership, India is on track to become the world’s largest economy, Yogi Adityanath stated, “Congress has disrespected national heroes such as Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, Dr. Shyama Prasad Mukherjee, and Maharaja Mahendra Pratap Singh. The BJP is dedicated to honoring these great figures, as evidenced by the university established in Maharaja Mahendra Pratap Singh’s name.”

He criticized Congress and the Samajwadi Party, accusing them of focusing solely on their ‘own interests.’ Yogi asserted that the double-engineered government practices non-discrimination and will not tolerate anarchy, disorder, or hooliganism.

CM Yogi noted that prior to 2017, Uttar Pradesh was grappling with an identity crisis. “Today, UP is recognized as one of the leading states in the country. Therefore, we must ensure that this progress continues, as the Samajwadi Party, if given the chance, would bring about riots, looting, and anarchy.”