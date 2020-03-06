Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Khamenei on Thursday condemned the deadly communal riots that took place in Delhi last month and urged the government of India to “confront extremist Hindus”.

In a tweet Khamenei said, “The hearts of Muslims all over the world are grieving over the massacre of Muslims in India. The govt of India should confront extremist Hindus & their parties & stop the massacre of Muslims in order to prevent India’s isolation from the world of Islam.”

Khamenei’s statement comes after Iran’s foreign minister Javad Zarif also condemned the riots on the Twitter following which India summoned Iran’s ambassador to India on Tuesday.

Zarif had tweeted, “Iran condemns the wave of organized violence against Indian Muslims. For centuries, Iran has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law.”

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation had condemned the riots which rocked the northeast Delhi after hate speeches against Muslims were made by BJP leaders like Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur.

Countries like Malaysia, Indonesia, and Pakistan have also condemned the riots. The Indonesian Foreign Ministry had also called the Indian Ambassador in Jakarta Pradeep Kumar Rawat on Friday to discuss the riots.

India shares a cordial diplomatic relationship with Iran despite the US condemning those who trade with the middle-eastern country given its strained history. The US even exempted India to trade with Iran for working on Chabahar port which is being jointly developed by India, Iran and Afghanistan.

On Thursday Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Raveesh Kumar had condemned statements made by world leaders like Turkey’s President Recep Erdogan on the Delhi riots and said, “The comments are factually inaccurate and are driven by his political agenda. We do not expect such irresponsible statements from a Head of State,” Kumar said.

On February 27, Erdogan, during a speech in Ankara said, “India right now has become a country where massacres are widespread. What massacres? Massacres of Muslims. By who? Hindus,”. Following this India issued a demarche to the Turkish Envoy in Delhi Şakir Özkan Torunlar on March 3.