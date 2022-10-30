Conclave on shifting geopolitical equations held by Army’s Fire & Fury Corps

A strategic conclave to analyse shifting geopolitical equations in the world in general and India’s neighborhood in particular was on Sunday held at the Ladakh based Fire and Fury Corps.

The conclave was presided over by Lt General Upendra Dwivedi, GOC-in-C Northern Command and attended by senior military officials of Northern Command.

Shifting geopolitical equations call for constant monitoring and reviews as they open up unprecedented challenges and opportunities for India. From the military perspective, it requires brainstorming to come up with various options at strategic, operational and tactical levels.

The conclave deliberated on a multitude of issues, at all levels, to develop a comprehensive understanding and arrive at logical courses of action.

GOC –in- C, Northern Command, while addressing the conclave, highlighted the need for all to remain abreast of the developments in our neighbourhood and directed that such educative conclaves should form part of continuous learning at all levels.