Concerned over Manipur violence, SC seeks report from Centre, state

Expressing concern over the loss of lives and properties in Manipur violence, The Supreme Court on Monday sought a status report from the Centre and the state government as well on the steps being taken for the safety and the rehabilitation of displaced people including protection of religious places.

A bench of Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Justice J B Pardiwala asked both the Centre and the Manipur government to take adequate measures to restore normalcy.

“We are concerned very deeply about the loss of lives and properties” and what arrangements have been made to help the people including availability of food, and medical care, the bench said, describing it a “humanitarian issue”.

Chief Justice Chandrachud asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for both the Centre and the Manipur government, about how many relief camps are there and how many people are in the relief camps.

The bench asked Solicitor General Mehta to ensure that adequate arrangements are made in relief camps in terms of food and medicines.

The bench further told the Centre to ensure that steps are taken to rehabilitate displaced persons and to protect the places of worship.

The court posted the matter for further hearing on May 17.

Giving the details of the steps that have been taken to control the situation and restore normalcy, the Solicitor General told the top court that 52 companies of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) and 105 columns of Army/Assam Rifles have been deployed in Manipur.

Flag marches have been conducted in disturbed areas, Solicitor General Mehta told the bench, adding that a senior police officer has been appointed by the Centre as security advisor and also a senior IAS officer was repatriated from central deputation to Manipur to function as its Chief Secretary amid the emergency situation.

The movement of the people stranded is being facilitated by security forces including the holding of the peace meetings, Solicitor General said further telling the court that the helicopters and drones were used and constant vigil is being maintained by paramilitary forces and Army.

Observing that “Our immediate target is protection, rescue and rehabilitation of people. We are concerned deeply about the loss of lives and loss of properties… These proceedings before the Supreme Court should not become a ground to further destabilise the State”, the bench also questioned the Manipur High Court order directing the state government to recommend to the Centre the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe list, saying such power is only with the President.

Urging the court to “Let everything is calm down,” Solicitor General Mehta asked the bench to hear at later date an appeal by Chairman of the Hill Areas Committee (HAC) of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, and BJP MLA, Dinganglung Gangmei, challenging the High Court order in respect of the Scheduled Tribe status for the Meitei community as a tribe of Manipur.

On March 27, the High Court had directed the State to consider the inclusion of the Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes list.

The appeal filed against the High Court order stated that the order is entirely illegal and ought to be quashed.