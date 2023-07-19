Concern over cross-border love story of Seema Haider, her brother is in Pak Army

Concern over the cross-border “love story” between Sachin Meena, an Indian, and Seema Ghulam Haider, a Pakistani, grew as a result of allegations that her uncle and brother are Pakistani soldiers.

The two gathered eyeballs when Seema illegally entered India with her four children in order to be with her partner Sachin. On Tuesday, the UP Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) kept questioning them, but it appears that they were unable to obtain satisfactory answers to all of their inquiries regarding her motivation for entering India illegally. Investigators from the Intelligence Bureau (IB) were also present during the questioning.

Quoting sources, news reports claim that the IB had requested information from the Sashastra Seema Bal, the central armed police agency that patrols the porous border between India and Nepal across the borders of UP and Bihar, regarding Seema’s undetected entry into Indian territory. She had previously told the Gautam Buddh Nagar police that she had entered India earlier this month from Sitamani in Bihar over the Nepal border.

Advertisement

Seema and Sachin were transferred to the ATS safe house in Gautam Buddh Nagar for questioning along with the youngest kid of the former.

She was questioned about her relatives in Pakistan and her assertions that her uncle and brother were in the Pakistani army for hours on end on Tuesday.

A skilled team from the UP ATS scanned the phones of Seema and Sachin and attempted to retrieve data from the previous few months so that their online habits could be examined to determine her motivation for entering India illegally.

The couple was detained on Monday and allowed to go home after eight hours of questioning. Officers said they were verifying identity proofs and other documents of Seema Haider and her four kids. The exercise was a part of a general investigation into all Pakistani nationals living in India without valid documentation, according to Prashant Kumar, special director general (law and order), who stated this on Monday.

The online multiplayer game PubG, which gained popularity during the pandemic, is where Seema and Sachin first met. They started talking, and soon they fell in love. According to the two, they first fell in love and got married in Nepal in March 2023. Three months later, Seema and her four children made a daring escape from Pakistan and made it to Greater Noida via Dubai and the porous border between India and Nepal.