India today again asked China to respect agreements reached between the two countries and cooperate with New Delhi in completing disengagement of troops at eastern Ladakh in the larger interest of peace and tranquility along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

”Complete disengagement (by the two countries) requires re-deployment of troops by each side towards its regular posts on its side of the LAC. It is natural that this can be done only through mutually agreed reciprocal actions.

Thus, it is important to bear in mind that achieving this requires agreed actions by both sides,” External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Anurag Srivastava said at a media briefing even as Chinese troops continued to show reluctance in withdrawing from some of the friction points at eastern Ladakh.

The spokesperson also referred to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar’s recent interview wherein, referring to various past border incidents, he had noted that what was common was that all border situations were resolved through diplomacy.

Jaishanakar had further noted that “when it comes to finding a solution, this must be predicated on honouring all agreements and understandings. And not attempting to alter the status quo unilaterally”.

He said the 18th meeting of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination on India-China Border Affairs (WMCC) took place last week. During the meeting, the two sides had a candid and in-depth exchange on the existing situation in the India-China border areas.

He said both sides have reaffirmed that they would continue to work towards complete disengagement along the LAC as per the agreements reached between the two foreign ministers and two Special Representatives (SRs). The two sides, the spokesperson noted, have agreed to resolve the outstanding issues in an expeditious manner and in accordance with the existing agreements and protocols.

”Both sides also agree that full restoration of peace in the border areas would be essential for the overall development of bilateral relations.

The two sides had also agreed to continue their engagements both through diplomatic and military channels,” he added.