Communal clashes in MP town after India’s win in ICC Champions Trophy final, normalcy restored

Around six people were injured after communal clashes broke out in several parts of Mhow town of Madhya Pradesh, when a loud victory rally celebrating India’s win over New Zealand in the ICC Champions Trophy final reached near the Jama Masjid in the town.

Stones were pelted from both sides late night on Sunday, and a couple of shops and several cars and two-wheelers were also set ablaze by unruly mobs during the clashes at around 11 pm.

Sources said that the clashes occurred after firecrackers were burst in the victory rally near the Jama Masjid.

The violence soon spread to at least five areas of the town, including Jama Masjid, Sewa Marg, Manek Chowk, Patti Bazar, and Taal Mohalla.

A heavy police force was rushed to the spot from other police stations and also from Indore, which is about 25 km from Mhow. Police had to resort to lathi charge, and they also lobbed tear gas shells to disperse the two groups.

Officials today said that the situation was brought under control, and normalcy was restored within a few hours of the clashes.

According to Indore Collector Ashish Singh, peace has been restored in the entire area. The official said no one involved in the violence would be spared, and strict action would be ensured.

The police said that a case has been registered against 17 named and several hitherto unidentified persons.

Police officials said that at least 13 people have been arrested so far, and further arrests are also likely after the investigation into the many videos of the clashes is done.