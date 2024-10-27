Communal BJP and corrupt DMK are enemies: Actor Vijay

Terming the BJP as communal and corrupt DMK in Tamil Nadu as the primary adversaries of his fledgling Tamilaga Vetri Kazhagam (TVK), actor Vijay on Sunday declared that the party, confident of securing the mandate in the 2026 assembly election on its own, is open for alliance and prepared for sharing power.

“Divisive communal politics and corruption are the prime enemies. Tamil Nadu is a secular land and the people will not allow any space for divisive hate politics based on religion and caste. A family cabal’s corruption with a mask is the ‘Dravidian Model Government.’ They are ruling us,” the actor-turned politician said while addressing the conference attended by more than five lakh people, mostly youngsters besides women at a sprawling 200-acre venue in Vikravandi near Villupuram, 150 km from Chennai.

Positioning the TVK as a Centre-Left party, Vijay said: “We wholeheartedly accept Periyar (rationalist reformer and Dravidian icon EV Ramasamy) as our guiding light, leaving aside his atheism. Secularism, rationalism, women’s education and liberation and social justice continue to be our policies. We take pride in accepting BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Constitution, whose name evokes fear in the minds of casteists and communalists, as our ideological mentor. Then, we seek inspiration from the valiant queen Velu Nachiyar of Sivaganga, who fought the British and who remained an icon of communal amity and freedom fighter Anjalai Ammal.”

“Our policy is to provide food, shelter and jobs to everyone. We will encourage those who are capable of catching fish and to provide fish to those who can’t. We are for proportional representation for which caste census is necessary. On the language issue, the party stands for the two language policy followed in the state and good governance and targeted delivery of services and programmes for holistic development free of corruption,” he explained.

This was his maiden address at a political rally and he commenced his maiden address at a political rally by lampooning the way Dravidian parties used to name each leader seated on the dais.

“For us, politics is a battlefield and there is no compromise in our fight against hate politics. Our motto ‘All are equal by birth’ of ancient Sangam era poet Thiruvalluvar makes our enemies rattled. It has clearly shown who our political enemies are and they too are aware of it,” the actor maintained.

“Dravidian and Tamil Nationalism are our twin eyes,” he made it clear but came down heavily on the ruling DMK terming it as a ‘selfish family cabal engaged in looting the state’. Questioning the Dravidian Model, Vijay asked “while criticizing them (BJP) of being fascist, are you any different? If their practice is fascism, what about yours? Is it payasam (kheer)?”

His declaration on power sharing with allies will kindle a debate in the state, which has never seen a coalition government so far. Both the Dravidian parties, the DMK and AIADMK, which have ruled the state alternately since 1967, when the Congress was dethroned, have opposed it even though they have shared power at the Centre.

Hence, it is also seen as a bait for potential allies. Recently, the DMK ally, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) of Thol thirumavalavan, MP, has raised the issue of power sharing but had backtracked so as not to offend big brother DMK.