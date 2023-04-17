Committed for the upliftment of women: HP CM

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that women are an integral part of the society and the state government was committed for the welfare and upliftment of the women of the state.

The government has launched various schemes to benefit the women folk, he said here on Monday. He said that women have excelled themselves in various fields and have been instrumental in bringing laurels to the state.

They have equally contributed towards the development of the state as their male counterparts, he added.

The government has recently amended the Land Ceiling Act and has given status to daughters at par with sons and a provision has also been made in the budget to provide financial assistance of Rs 1.5 lakh to single women for construction of houses besides a subsidy of Rs 25 thousand to 20 thousand meritorious girl students for purchasing e-scooters, he said.

The Chief Minister said that he had announced a pension of Rs 1500 per month from June, 2023 onwards to all the women above 18 years of age of Spiti area in the state level Himachal Day function organized at Kaza.

Reiterating his resolve to bring the economy back on track, the Chief Minister said that the state government was adopting austerity measures and had taken few far reaching decisions of revenue generation from the available resources.

To achieve the objective, the government is working towards resource mobilization and has imposed water cess on hydro power projects and auctioned liquor vends which will go a long way in strengthening the economy.

“My government is continuously working to bring Himachal Pradesh out of the debt trap and is focusing on sectors as tourism, hydropower and green energy to generate employment opportunities besides enhancing the revenue to the state exchequer,” he said.

The Chief Minister also honoured 12 women for their contribution in various fields.