Commemorating Women’s Contributions: Book on Women Members of Constituent Assembly Released

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, the Legislative Department, Ministry of Law & Justice, formally released a significant publication titled “The Life and Contributions of the Women Members of the Constituent Assembly”.

This scholarly work pays homage to fifteen distinguished women who played an instrumental role in drafting the Constitution of India — their invaluable contributions having remained largely unrecognized in mainstream historical and legal narratives.

The book meticulously documents the achievements of these pioneering women, including prominent lawyers, social reformers, and freedom fighters who overcame entrenched structural barriers within a predominantly male-dominated political framework.

Despite adversities, these women emerged as key voices in the Constituent Assembly, profoundly shaping deliberations on fundamental rights, social justice, gender equality, and democratic governance.

This publication aims to bridge the historical gap by offering a detailed analysis of their speeches, debates, and legislative interventions, underscoring their significant influence on vital constitutional provisions.

The book also contextualizes their efforts within a broader historical framework, tracing the evolution of women’s constitutional aspirations from the establishment of the Women’s Indian Association in 1917 to the eventual realization of political representation in independent India.

The book features Ammu Swaminathan, Annie Mascarene, Begum Qudsia Aizaz Rasul, Dakshayani Velayudhan, Durgabai Deshmukh, Hansa Jivraj Mehta, Rajkumari Amrit Kaur, Sarojini Naidu, Sucheta Kripalani, and Vijayalakshmi Pandit.

The book presents key extracts from the Constituent Assembly debates, showcasing the powerful interventions by these women, underscoring their vision for an inclusive and egalitarian India.