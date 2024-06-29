Comedian’s show cancelled in Hyderabad after Raja Singh issues threat

Comedian Daniel Fernandes’ show in Hyderabad was cancelled on Saturday after BJP MLA T Raja Singh issued threats following his comic act about Jains buying goats before Bakrid.

Two years ago, T Raja Singh had threatened another comedian Munawar Faruqui against performing in Hyderabad which had snowballed into a law and order issue. On Saturday, Fernades posted a video on Instagram informing that his show had to be rescheduled in Hyderabad because of the unrest caused by his last video. “Nobody is ready to guarantee the safety of my audience, crew, and myself,” the comedian said and added that they were still receiving threats of violence and vandalism even after the offending video was removed.

Fernandes landed in a controversy because of his comic video “Jains buy goats.”

Raja Singh also uploaded a video threatening retaliation and demanding the cancellation of Fernandes’ Saturday show at Banjara Hills. “If not, remember our karyakartas will throw so many chappals at you that you will think 50 times before visiting Hyderabad or Telangana again,” Raja Singh said. He also urged the police commissioner to cancel the show, or else his men would beat up the comedian.

Meanwhile, Fernandes issued an apology on Instagram to the communities whose sentiments were hurt by his comic act.

In the past, Raja Singh had threatened Munawar Faruqui for performing in Hyderabad following an invitation from the then industry minister, KT Rama Rao. Singh was taken into custody when he tried to disrupt the comedian’s show. In retaliation, the BJP MLA uploaded a derogatory video on the Prophet which not only resulted in disturbance in Hyderabad but also led to his suspension by the BJP. He spent two-and-a-half months in jail after his arrest under the PD Act.