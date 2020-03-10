Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted people on the occasion of Holi on Tuesday, but chose not to participate in Holi events as precautionary measures suggested by experts.

PM Modi took to Twitter and said(in Hindi), “Heartiest greetings to all of you as you celebrate this festival of colour, joy and happiness. I hope this festival brings a lot of happiness to people across the country.”

रंग, उमंग और आनंद के त्योहार होली की आप सभी को बहुत-बहुत बधाई। यह पर्व सभी देशवासियों के जीवन में खुशियों लेकर आए। pic.twitter.com/xfrfdNaduX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 10, 2020

As per his declaration made last week, PM Modi chose not to participate in any Holi events this year as experts had advised against “mass gatherings to avoid coronavirus spread”.

Earlier, on March 4, the Prime Minister tweeted with regard to his decision. He said experts across the world have advised reducing mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 novel Coronavirus.

“Experts across the world have advised to reduce mass gatherings to avoid the spread of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Hence, this year I have decided not to participate in any Holi Milan programme,” PM Modi had tweeted.

Meanwhile, President Ram Nath Kovind extended his greetings to the people on the occasion and wished that may the festival bring peace, joy and prosperity to everyone’s life.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Holi! The festival of colours, Holi is a celebration of spring and fraternity in our society. May it bring peace, joy and prosperity to everyone’s life,” the President tweeted.

Wishing everyone a #HappyHoli! The festival of colours, Holi is a celebration of spring and fraternity in our society. May it bring peace, joy and prosperity to everyone’s life. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) March 10, 2020

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu also extend his “warm greetings and good wishes to the people”.

“This Holi, let us strive to strengthen the bonds of friendship and amity that hold our society together. Let this festival break the barriers that divide us and unite us in the quest for shared prosperity, peace, progress, harmony and joy,” Naidu tweeted.

This Holi, let us strive to strengthen the bonds of friendship and amity that hold our society together. Let this festival break the barriers that divide us and unite us in the quest for shared prosperity, peace, progress, harmony and joy.#Holi — Vice President of India (@VPSecretariat) March 10, 2020

The confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus have reached 43 in India with new cases being reported from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir and Kerala.

The global death toll due to COVID-19 coronavirus has reached 4,012 in the outbreak that has spread to over 100 countries with more than 110,000 cases of infection.