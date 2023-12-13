College of Excellence to be set up in every district: MP CM Dr Yadav

A College of Excellence will be set up in every district of Madhya Pradesh, said Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav while addressing his first press conference here late on Wednesday evening.

The Chief Minister said that the College of Excellence would be known as PM Excellence College and would be opened in all 52 districts of MP.

Dr Yadav also asserted that stringents provisions would be made to ensure that habitural offenders don’t go scot free.

Chief Minister Dr Yadav, who addressed his maiden press conference at the State Secretariat, informed media persons that action would be also taken against those selling meat products and eggs in the open.

The Chief Minister said that tendu leaves would be procured by the state government at Rs 4000 per standard sack.