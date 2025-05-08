Col Sofia Qureshi’s MP connection

Indian Army’s Colonel Sofia Qureshi, one of the officers who briefed the media about ‘Operation Sindoor’, has an old connection with Madhya Pradesh.

According to reports, Sofia Qureshi was born in 1976 and lived and studied till Class V at Naugaon in the Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh. She studied in the Government Primary School at Naugaon in childhood, as her father was posted there.

Colonel Sofia Qureshi’s male cousin and other family members still live at the family’s ancestral home in Chachcha colony in Naugaon.

Her family members and other residents celebrated the success of Operation Sindoor as well as the fact that Colonel Sofia Qureshi was part of the media briefing team about the operation.