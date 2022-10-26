Coimbatore car blast: Tamil Nadu govt demands NIA probe

Suspecting the involvement of inter-state and international terrorists, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday recommended a National Investigation Agency (NIA) to probe into October 23 Coimbatore LPG cylinder explosion in a car that killed 1 person.

In the recommendation letter addressed to the Centre, Stalin has sought to transfer the investigation of the case related to the Ukkadam area car cylinder explosion to the NIA.

Earlier, a detailed review meeting was held earlier in the day at the Party Head Office under CM regarding the ongoing investigation of the case.

In this review meeting, the ongoing investigation by the police department regarding the case and the precautionary security arrangements made in the Coimbatore district were talked about while the Chief Minister directed the police officers to further ensure security in the Coimbatore district regarding the present status of the case.

Marking the possibility of cross-state developments and international relations in the investigation of such incidents, it was decided to make appropriate recommendations to the Union Government to transfer the investigation of this case to the NIA.

However, this move by state government comes after Tamil Nadu Police on Tuesday invoked the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with the case, and a day ago arrested five men who were associates of Jameesha Mubin, who was charred to death in suspicious circumstances after an LPG cylinder inside a Maruti 800 he was driving exploded near a temple around 4 am.

The five people arrested on Monday night were Mohammad Thalka, 25, Mohammad Asarudheen, 25, Muhammad Riyaz, 27, Feroz Ismail, 27, and Mohammad Navaz Ismail, 27.

As per police, Mubin, 25, who was an engineering graduate, has been earlier questioned by the NIA in 2019 for alleged terror links. He has been registered as the primary accused in the case.