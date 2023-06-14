CM Yogi visits Ram Lala and Hanumangarhi in Ayodhya

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath arrived in Ayodhya on Wednesday evening where he first visited and offered prayers at Hanumangarhi for a happy and healthy Uttar Pradesh.

Then the chief minister had darshan of Ramlala and also took part in ‘aarti’ and ‘parikrama’.

He also learned about the progress in the construction of Ram temple from people associated with the Trust.

Yogi Adityanath also inquired about the well being of the laborers working there and asked the officials about the progress in the ongoing works. Local public representatives were also present during the inspection.