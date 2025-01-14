CM Yogi offers ‘khichdi’ to Baba Gorakhnath, prays for welfare of people

On the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti, Goraksha Peethadheeshwar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, adhering to the sacred traditions of the Nath Panth, offered the holy ‘khichdi’ (dish made of rice and lentils) of faith to Shivavtar, Mahayogi Gorakhnath, at the Gorakhnath Temple during the Brahma Muhurta at 4 am Tuesday.

On this auspicious occasion, he prayed to Baba Gorakhnath for the welfare of the people, a harmonious and prosperous life for all citizens, and the nation’s well-being.

After the ritual offering, Chief Minister Adityanath extended heartfelt greetings and best wishes for Makar Sankranti to all citizens, sants, and devotees.

Addressing the media, he described Makar Sankranti as a festival dedicated to expressing gratitude to the Sun God, the creator and sustainer of life. He said, “This festival, deeply rooted in India’s Sanatan Dharma, is celebrated with immense devotion under various names nationwide.”

The Chief Minister highlighted the cultural diversity in the celebration of Makar Sankranti, saying that people in the North, South, East, or West mark this day with unique traditions and rituals.

He added, “It is celebrated as Bihu in Assam, Lohri in Punjab, Pongal in far South, Tilwa Sankranti in Bengal and Maharashtra, and Khichdi Sankranti in North India.”

He emphasised that Makar Sankranti is a profound expression of joy, unity, and solidarity, embodying the spirit of togetherness and happiness within Indian society.

He also shared that in Uttar Pradesh, the day is marked by holy dips in sacred rivers and lakes, acts of charity, and other virtuous deeds.

Reflecting on his role, he said, “It is my great fortune to have the opportunity to offer khichdi at the feet of Baba Gorakhnath at this revered place of worship.”

The Chief Minister also took the opportunity to congratulate sants and devotees on the first Amrit Snan of the Prayagraj Mahakumbh. He remarked that while faith-filled khichdi is being offered at the sacred site of Lord Gorakhnath’s penance, the grand Mahakumbh of the century has commenced at the confluence of the holy rivers Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati in Prayagraj.

He noted that approximately two crore devotees took a holy dip at Prayagraj on Monday. In contrast, lakhs of devotees led by revered sants began their sacred bath during the Brahma Muhurta on Tuesday.

He further highlighted the participation of followers of Sanatan Dharma from across India and the globe. Many foreigners also are drawn to the spiritual essence of the Mahakumbh, he pointed out.

In conclusion, Chief Minister Adityanath emphasised that festivals like Makar Sankranti convey the message of unity and inspire people to uphold social harmony and preserve our traditions.

He urged everyone to keep pilgrimage sites clean and beautiful by avoiding single-use plastics and refraining from littering. He also acknowledged the efforts of the government, administration, and numerous voluntary organisations to ensure smooth arrangements for sants and devotees.