CM Yogi is implementing PM’s vision on the ground: JP Nadda

Bharatiya Janata Party National President JP Nadda said on Sunday that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is giving his 100 per cent to accomplish Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mission to take the country forward while implementing the flagship schemes of the Centre.

Under CM Adityanath’s leadership, UP has today shunned the BIMARU tag and has joined the league of leading states in the country, he claimed.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony of the Women’s Half Marathon organised in Dubagga, Nadda said, “There is intense competition between those leading the country forward and those trying to pull it backward.”

Attacking the opposition, Nadda mentioned that while PM Modi and CM Yogi are leading the country and the state forward, ‘Congress’ Rahul Gandhi and SP’s Akhilesh Yadav are only interested in securing the well-being of their own families’.

He mentioned that he felt fortunate to participate in the Women’s Half Marathon, organised in a step towards women empowerment. He further said that PM Modi talks about only four castes in the country, with women being the first, followed by youth, farmers, and the fourth being the economically disadvantaged. ”If we strengthen these four castes and give them strength, then no one can stop us from becoming a developed India,” he pointed out.

Discussing various welfare schemes run for women, farmers, youth and the poor, Nadda praised the efforts of the Yogi Adityanath government in implementing these initiatives effectively. He highlighted that as a result, crores of people have risen above the poverty line and moved from the Below Poverty Line (BPL) to the Above Poverty Line (APL) category.

Nadda also commended CM Yogi for initiatives like the Fit India and Khelo India movements. He acknowledged the widespread development of sports infrastructure, including fully-equipped stadia in every district and open gyms and sports fields in villages across the state.

The BJP president further said Uttar Pradesh was writing a new story of development today. Whether it is about women empowerment, putting an end to the reign of mafias and corruption, or infrastructure development, CM Adityanath deserves congratulations for all these achievements.

Nadda described the opposition as the force that was pulling the country back and said today, there was a competition going on between those who are taking the country forward and those who are pulling it back.

He pointed out that ”while the INDIA Alliance is chanting ‘Modi-roko’, our competition is to take India forward under Modi’s leadership”. He criticised those who previously showed no interest in national affairs but were now discussing the country’s future. He expressed the hope that under the leadership of PM Modi-CM Yogi, the BJP would win all seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh.

CM Adityanath, BJP State President Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak, Union Minister Kaushal Kishore, Rajya Sabha members Dinesh Sharma, Ashok Vajpayee, State Government Ministers Suresh Khanna, Girish Chandra Yadav, Organisation Minister Dharampal and MLAs were present in the event.