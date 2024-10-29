CM Yogi flags off ‘Run for Unity’ to mark Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary

On the occasion of Rashtriya Ekta Diwas, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday flagged off the ‘Run for Unity’ to celebrate the 150th birth anniversary of the Iron Man of India, Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The event saw enthusiastic participation from hundreds of youth, children, and citizens, with the race starting from 5, Kalidas Marg, and ending at KD Singh Babu Stadium in the state capital.

The CM interacted with young participants, distributing chocolates and encouraging them along the way. He also extended his greetings to the people of Uttar Pradesh on Dhanvantari Jayanti, highlighting the importance of health in societal empowerment.

Advertisement

He remarked, “Health is fundamental to the development of society. A healthy society strengthens the nation. The Run for Unity not only benefits our health, but also fortifies Sardar Patel’s vision of a united India.”

He added that this event represents more than just a run for unity; it embodies a commitment to health and national unity, inspiring every citizen to stay strong and united.

Reflecting on Sardar Patel’s immense contributions to India’s independence and the unity of modern India, CM Adityanath noted that Patel dismantled the British conspiracy by integrating over 563 princely states into the Republic of India.

“From the Nawab of Junagadh to the Nizam of Hyderabad, he compelled everyone to recognise the importance of a united India. The vision of Akhand Bharat given to us by Sardar Patel is being strengthened under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership,” he said.

The CM commended Sardar Patel’s foresight, emphasising that his wisdom was instrumental in uniting the nation. “This year, National Unity Day holds special significance. To honour Sardar Patel’s 150th birth anniversary, a series of events will be organised across Uttar Pradesh and the entire country from October 31, 2024, to October 31, 2025,” he added.

These programmes will promote unity and brotherhood, advancing Sardar Patel’s ideals across the state.

During the ‘Run for Unity’, CM Adityanath administered an oath to all participants to uphold the unity and integrity of the country, urging citizens to fulfill their responsibilities and support the army in safeguarding national security.

The Chief Minister extended greetings to everyone on the occasions of Dhanteras, Deepawali, and Chhath, and honoured Sardar Patel’s profound contribution to the nation, marking his 150th birth anniversary as a memorable celebration. “This occasion reminds us to unite and dedicate ourselves to serving the country,” he remarked.

The event was attended by Deputy Chief Ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, Sports and Youth Welfare Minister Girish Chandra Yadav, and several other ministers and senior state government officials.