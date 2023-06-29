CM Yogi expresses gratitude to PM Modi for increasing FRP of sugarcane farmers

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for increasing the Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane farmers and described it as an important stage in sugarcane farmers’ journey to prosperity and self-reliance. .

Expressing his gratitude to the Prime Minister on Twitter, the Chief Minister wrote, “The decision taken by the Union Cabinet under the leadership of respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi to approve the highest ever Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane to Rs 315 per quintal for the sugar season 2023-24 is highly commendable. This decision will provide new dimensions to the sugarcane farmers’ journey to prosperity. Today , prosperous farmers are the identity of new India.”

The Modi government has decided to increase the FRP of sugarcane as a gift to the sugarcane farmers of the country. The Fair and Remunerative Price (FRP) of sugarcane has been increased by Rs 10 to Rs 315 per quintal for the 2023-24 season. This is the highest price of sugarcane to date.

The decision will not only get five crore sugarcane farmers of Utar Pradesh better prices for their produce, but also benefit lakhs of sugar mill workers.