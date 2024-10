Prime Minister Narendra Modi became the first active member in the membership campaign of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Congratulating the prime minister through a social media post on X on Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath wrote the world’s largest political party, the BJP, is a nationalistic, public-oriented, dutiful, and worker-based party. Godlike workers are our strength and power. Today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has further strengthened this sentiment by becoming the first active member of the party.

“I call upon all the respected citizens of Uttar Pradesh to join this special campaign started by the Prime Minister and participate in the construction journey of ‘Developed Uttar Pradesh-Developed India’,” he wrote.