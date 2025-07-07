CM stresses urgent need to study rising incidents of cloud bursts in Himachal Pradesh

As Himachal Pradesh grapples with the rising incidents of cloud bursts, Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has underlined the urgent need to study the phenomenon.

He said that disasters pose the biggest challenges for the future and combating the adverse effects of climate change was a pressing concern for humanity.

Advertisement

While presiding over the 9th meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority, the Chief Minister, expressing serious concern, said that the matter was also raised with the Union Home Minister.

Advertisement

The Chief Minister said that over the past few days, Mandi district recorded 123 percent excess rains, causing widespread devastation in the district, whereas Shimla district got 105 percent excess rainfall.

He said that recently, 19 cloud bursts have occurred, causing significant losses to human lives and properties. The present state government was making all-out efforts to rehabilitate and provide relief to the affected families.

He said that unscientific muck dumping was leading to damage and stressed the need for a scientific mechanism for its disposal to prevent further damage.

Sukhu directed the SDMA to issue regular weather updates to the public and to counter misinformation circulating on social media.

He said that SDMA was the sole authority to issue alerts and urged the people to rely only on the official information. He said that safe construction activities should be promoted and people must construct their houses at least 100 meters away from the rivers and rivulets.

The Chief Minister said that the state government was strengthening the SDRF and a new campus was being set up at Palampur in Kangra district.

The State Institute of Disaster Management would be established at Dr. Manmohan Singh Himachal Institute of Public Administration, Shimla, while Himachal Pradesh University, Shimla, would carry out research and development work.

He also directed to conduct a study on high-risk glacial lakes and rope in the local community to raise awareness. He said that disasters have now become frequent phenomena and in 2023, Himachal Pradesh suffered significant losses during the monsoon season, affecting thousands of people.

Sukhu said that Rs 1260 crore were disbursed to the district administrations and various departments for carrying out relief and rehabilitation operations. Additional Rs 138 crore were also provided under the mitigation fund.

The Chief Minister directed the government departments to set up their projects at least 100 meters away from the water streams to minimize the losses.

He said that Rs 891 crore disaster risk reduction project was being implemented under which strengthening of the HPSDMA and the DDMAs would be done along with fortifying disaster preparedness through an effective early warning system and supporting mitigation measures, which would be completed in March, 2030.