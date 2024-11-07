CM Sai leads tributes as C’garh bids farewell to former MP Gopal Vyas

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Thursday visited the residence of late Rajya Sabha member Gopal Vyas in Puraina to offer his heartfelt tributes, marking the end of an era in the state’s political and social landscape.

In a gesture reflecting Vyas’ commitment to public welfare, his body will be donated to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), a decision he made during his lifetime to aid medical research.

Sai was joined by Revenue Minister Tankaram Verma, former Governor Ramesh Bais, and MLA Vikram Usendi, alongside other dignitaries and well-wishers who gathered to pay their respects to a leader known for his simplicity and dedication.

Reflecting on Vyas’ unique contribution to public life, Chief Minister Sai described him as a “saintly figure” whose life exemplified humility and purpose. “In an era of complex politics, Vyas stood apart as a man rooted in simplicity, selflessness, and an unwavering commitment to the welfare of the people,” Sai remarked.

“As a Rajya Sabha member representing Chhattisgarh from 2006 to 2012, he was a steadfast advocate for his constituents, leaving behind a legacy of quiet strength and principled leadership.”

The Chief Minister shared a poignant memory, shedding light on Vyas’ philosophy: “During public events, Vyas would often resist the common practice of ribbon-cutting, saying it symbolized division when our true purpose is unity. This simple belief encapsulated his approach to leadership and life.”

In his final tribute, CM Sai extended his heartfelt condolences to Vyas’ family, recognizing that his passing marks a profound loss not only for Chhattisgarh but for the entire nation.

He stated, ‘Vyas was more than just a leader, he was an inspiration whose legacy will forever resonate with all who knew him. His loss is deeply felt, not only by Chhattisgarh but by all those who were touched by his values and unwavering service.’