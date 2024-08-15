CM reiterates his commitment to making Chhattisgarh a prosperous state

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai, in his Independence Day speech, reaffirmed the state’s unwavering commitment to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a developed India by 2047. The Chief Minister emphasized that the government is actively formulating new strategies and initiatives to ensure comprehensive development across all sectors.

Highlighting the state’s significant contributions,Chief Minister Sai said, “Chhattisgarh is playing a pivotal role in India’s journey towards becoming a developed nation by 2047. Our state has been at the forefront of implementing innovative schemes that cater to the needs of all sections of society.”

On the occasion, the chief minister paid tributes to the nation’s freedom fighters, emphasising the importance of their sacrifices. “The freedom we enjoy today is the result of the immense sacrifices made by our forefathers. It is our duty to preserve and build upon this legacy by contributing to the nation’s progress.”

Reflecting on the state’s achievements, he expressed satisfaction with the progress made so far, particularly in areas such as infrastructure, education, and healthcare. “Chhattisgarh has made commendable strides in multiple sectors, and we are committed to accelerating this growth trajectory,” he remarked.

The chief minister outlined the government’s vision for the future, stressing the importance of sustainable development, inclusive growth, and the empowerment of every citizen. He also mentioned the upcoming 50th anniversary of the Emergency in 2025, encouraging the public to reflect on the lessons learned and the resilience shown by the nation during that period.

He urged the citizens of Chhattisgarh to unite in their efforts to contribute to the state’s and nation’s development. “Let us work together to realize the dream of a prosperous Chhattisgarh within a developed India by 2047,” he said.