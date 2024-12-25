CM Omar Abdullah makes surprise visit to hospitals in Srinagar

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection of the premier health institutions in Srinagar to gain firsthand knowledge of the facilities and services being provided to patients and their attendants.

The Chief Minister visited the Bone & Joint Hospital, Barzulla, one of the region’s top Orthopaedic healthcare facilities. During his inspection, he visited various sections and wards, interacting with patients and attendants to understand their concerns.

Accompanied by Minister of Health, Sakeena Itoo, senior faculty members and doctors, the Chief Minister engaged with hospital staff to assess the winter arrangements, treatment facilities and the availability of medical professionals and paramedics.

Omar also inspected the state-of-the-art additional block of the hospital, constructed under the Jhelum Tawi Flood Recovery Project (JTFRP) with funding from the World Bank.

Designed with earthquake-resilient technology, the block will add 160 beds, increasing the hospital’s total capacity to 310 beds from 150.

During his visit, the Chief Minister emphasised the need to expedite completion of the new block, which is critical for addressing the space crunch caused by a fire incident in 2022 that reduced the hospital’s original capacity of 200 beds.

He directed the executing agencies to ensure its swift operationalisation by January 2025 to enhance patient care and to dedicate the facility to public service.

The Chief Minister also inspected the 500-bedded Children’s Hospital in Bemina, where he interacted with patients, attendants, and hospital staff. During his visit, attendants from far-flung areas raised concerns about the lack of lodging facility for them.

Chief Minister Omar immediately directed the authorities concerned to construct a facility to accommodate attendants and alleviate their difficulties.

The hospital staff highlighted the challenges of expanding super-specialty facilities due to space constraints. The Chief Minister assured them that the issue would be addressed on priority. He also promised to resolve the shortage of medical staff, including doctors and paramedics, not only at this hospital but across healthcare facilities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister instructed hospital authorities to ensure the timely availability of medicines and other essential facilities for patients.

During the inspections, Omar reiterated his government’s commitment to improving healthcare infrastructure, ensuring better facilities for the public and addressing manpower shortages in health institutions across Jammu and Kashmir.

The Chief Minister was accompanied during his visits by Minister of Health Sakeena Itoo, Medical Superintendent of the Children’s Hospital, senior faculty members and other officials concerned.