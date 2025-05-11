CM Mann alleges BJP conspiracy to steal Punjab’s waters

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, on Sunday, vowed to thwart any attempt of the BJP-led Central government to snatch the waters of the state through the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB).

The chief minister, who reached here to take part in the protest against the move of the BBMB to release water, said called it unfortunate that on one the hand Punjab is bravely confronting the enemy on the international borders while on the other the BJP government at the Centre is playing dirty games to deprive the state of its waters.

He said Punjab is on high alert as the Punjab Police and the state are helping the Army to safeguard the 532 km border along with Pakistan. On the other hand, the BJP is resorting to such tantrums which is highly unfortunate adding that this should be avoided in this hour of grave crisis.

The chief minister said that the Punjab government is committed to protecting the border and even the waters of the state for which no stone will be left unturned by the Punjab government. He said that amidst escalation at the border when the drones are visible at the dams, the BJP is forcing us to stage protests at the highly sensitive zones amidst war.

He questioned the silence of the Kisan unions over this issue adding that they have not even issued a single statement in this regard. He said that they are merely running their shops by staging road and rail blockades on frivolous issues but are mum over this major issue concerning the state.

He said that the BJP government through the BBMB officers is trying to rob the waters of the state, which is completely intolerable adding that this is a grave injustice and Punjab will vehemently fight against it. Bhagwant Singh Mann said that this will not be allowed at any cost and the state government will foil all such attempts aimed at stealing the water of Punjab.

The chief minister warned the BJP and BBMB that any such attempt by them can create a major law and order problem in the state adding that both of them will be responsible for this major loss. He categorically said that there is no order by the Punjab and Haryana High court to release the water from the state but BJP is illegally trying to snatch waters from Punjab.

He said that whenever the national interests are concerned Punjab never takes a backseat, so the water has been released to secure the unity, integrity and sovereignty of the country. Bhagwant Singh Mann clearly said that if any BBMB officer now tries to come here and discharge the water then they will be responsible for their safety as people of Punjab are up in arms against them.

Mann said Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) was originally established to manage the waters of the Sutlej and Beas rivers. However, he said that for years, Punjab’s water has been diverted to other states through the BBMB adding that the BJP government has started using this board for its political interests.

He called it ironic that employees of other states are being paid from the exchequer of state and they harm the interests of Punjab only. He said that the state government will also seek an audit of the funds given to the BBMB in the last few years as the officers had used this hard-earned money of taxpayers for their own interests.

He reiterated that the state has no spare water to share with any other state adding that even a single drop of water will not be given to anyone. He said that most of the blocks of the state are over exploited and the groundwater situation in the state is very grim. Likewise, Mann said that as most of the river resources of the state have dried up, it requires more water to cater to its irrigation needs.