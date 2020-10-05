West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Monday accused the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of ignoring his late night message to “speak urgently” over the death of a BJP leader at Barrackpore.

Last evening, BJP leader Manish Shukla was shot dead at Barrackpore, about 20 km from Kolkata. As per the initial reports, he was speaking with some locals and party workers near a police station when the incident happened.

“Alarming nosediving law and order scenario @MamataOfficial. Targeted political killings in spite of alert by Constitutional Head. Neither ACS (Additional Chief Secretary) Home nor DGP Bengal Police responded. To CM (Chief Minister) at 10.47 PM “Would like to speak to you urgently!” Only silence that speaks volumes,” Dhankhar tweeted.

Later the governor in a tweet said, “Conveyed my concern of the present alarming scenario @MamataOfficial to the new Chief Secretary. Am sure Chief Minister would be indicated all these critical aspects that run down democratic governance and lawlessness. Political violence and targeted killings must stop.”

Last evening, Manish Shukla a member of the BJP’s Barrackpore organisational district committee was shot by men on bikes.

Senior BJP leaders in the state accused Mamata Banerjee’s TMC of a role in the attack and called for a 12-hour bandh today.

The Trinamool Congress has rubbished the charges and alleged that the killing was a result of the party’s internal dispute.

There have been many such incidents of clashes between the members of the two parties have been reported in last few months.