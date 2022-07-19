CM Khattar orders high level probe in Nuh’s DSP murder case

The Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has ordered a high level probe in the case of DSP rank Haryana police officer Surendra Singh Bishnoi case who was killed by a mining mafia near Nuh’s Pachgaon on Monday.

Bishnoi was run over by a dumpster truck and his body was found in an open dumpste while he had gone to investigate an instance of illegal mining in Nuh, died after being run over by a dumper driver, said the police.

In conversation with ANI, Haryana ADGP (law and order) Sandeep Khirwar said, “We will recover the dumper involved in the crime soon. We will come out with full progress of the case very soon.”

Khirwar also said that they have registered a case under IPC sections 302 (murder), 307, 333, 186, 353 along with 379 and 188. Haryana Police are a capable force. “Our morale is up. We stand with Surender Singh’s family in the hour of grief,” added Khirwar.

He further said that DSP’s personal team was with him in the government vehicle. “As per latest info, four of our personnel were there and there is a list of suspects. We are hopeful to get success soon.”

The Haryana’s Home Minister Anil Vij, regarding the incident said, “We’ve already tightened the system. Even yesterday, we had held a drive across Haryana and around 400-425 anti-social elements were nabbed. We conduct such drives from time to time and I myself monitor them every week where I check with the officials personally about the progress.”

DSP Surender Singh, 59, was run over by an overloaded truck while trying to stop mining activities near Pachgaon village in Haryana’s Nuh on Tuesday. He was retiring this year and had two children.

As per the reports, after receiving a tip-off, Surender Kumar Bishnoi had gone to conduct a raid at Taudu Hill where alleged illicit mining was being done.

“An eyewitness informed that the DSP was standing near his official vehicle when he signalled the dumper driver, allegedly carrying illicit quarrying material, to stop around 12:10 am. The dumper driver did not stop and crushed the cop under his truck,” said the sources.

Taking to Twitter, Haryana Police tweeted: “DSP Taoru Sh Surender Singh laid down his life today in the course of duty. Haryana Police extends its deepest condolences to the bereaved family of the brave officer. No effort shall be spared in bringing the offenders to face justice.”

(With inputs from agencies)