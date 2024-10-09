CM inaugurates Himachal’s first trauma center at IGMC, Shimla

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, on Wednesday, inaugurated a trauma center at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) Shimla, the first in Himachal Pradesh first built at a cost of Rs. 33 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said that the establishment of this trauma center would strengthen emergency services in the state and provide improved healthcare services to patients in critical situations, as it is equipped with modern facilities similar to those at AIIMS, New Delhi.

The center will utilise advanced machinery and modern technology-equipped beds for patient care, he said, adding that 30 dedicated doctors, 80 nurses, paramedical staff, and technicians have been deployed at the Trauma Center, ensuring round-the-clock services.

The Chief Minister also participated in the closing ceremony of the three-day annual programme ‘Stimulus-2024’ at IGMC and evinced a keen interest in cultural performances.

He announced a grant of Rs. 10 lakh for the students and said that rupees five crore each would be provided for the construction of two hostels for undergraduate doctors at IGMC, to be completed within 18 months.

Sukhu said that the state government was committed to resolving the parking issues in the IGMC premises and would also provide ample funds for the completion of the lecture theater construction.

In the first phase, IGMC and Tanda Medical College will be equipped with all modern facilities within a year, with plans to strengthen other medical colleges to provide high-quality healthcare services within the state.

“In the past year, 720 posts of various categories have been approved for IGMC Shimla. The government is planning to conduct walk-in interviews for MD and senior resident doctors. Additionally, 200 new posts of doctors will soon be filled, with more recruitment planned to meet international standards for doctor-to-patient and doctor-to-nurse ratios,” he said.

He said that an advanced MRI Three Tesla machine would be installed at IGMC Shimla at a cost of Rs. 27 crore, with tenders already issued for the procurement of robotic surgery equipment and CT scan machines for the state’s medical colleges. Additionally, a PET scan machine worth Rs. 20 crore will be installed at IGMC’s Cancer hospital, he said, adding that the state government has also signed an agreement with AIIMS to streamline the procurement of medical equipment.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s vision of making Himachal Pradesh self-reliant by 2027, as reflected in the state budget.

He said that the government is making efforts to modernize all government departments with technology, including bringing significant reforms in the education sector with visible improvements expected within six months.