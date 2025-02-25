CM House demolition triggers political debate in Jharkhand

The demolition of CM House, the colonial-era structure that served as Jharkhand’s Chief Minister’s residence for over two decades, has sparked a political debate. The state government’s decision to raze the historic building and construct a new CM residence—citing security concerns and the need for modern infrastructure—has drawn sharp criticism from the opposition BJP, which has labelled it as an act of extravagance, drawing parallels with Delhi’s ‘Sheesh Mahal’ controversy.

BJP state spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo condemned the demolition, calling it “mindless destruction” and questioning the rationale behind dismantling a structure that has housed multiple chief ministers for over 25 years. Comparing it to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s controversial residence expenditure, Shahdeo accused Hemant Soren of indulging in luxury while thousands in Jharkhand remain homeless. The BJP has also raised concerns over a Hanuman temple located within the CM House premises, warning the government against any interference with the shrine.

The demolition has also revived discussions about the significance of Jharkhand’s CM House on Kanke Road, which has long been associated with political instability and vastu concerns. Many chief ministers have avoided residing in the bungalow, believing it brings political instability. While former CM Raghubar Das completed a full five-year term staying there, speculation about the house’s vastu continued, fuelled by reports of corrective measures undertaken before his occupancy.

Adding to the mystique of the CM House is the Hanuman temple within its premises, built in 2012 following a near-fatal helicopter crash involving then-CM Arjun Munda. In May 2012, Munda, his wife Meera Munda, and three others narrowly escaped disaster when their helicopter crash-landed. In gratitude, Munda constructed the temple within the CM House campus.

Originally built during the British era, the CM House has played a significant role in Jharkhand’s political history. Before the formation of Jharkhand, this heritage bungalow served as a residence for senior officials of the Ranchi district administration. Later, it was repurposed as the Chief Minister’s residence, witnessing key governance decisions over the years. Its demolition has now reignited the debate over the balance between heritage conservation and modernisation in the state.