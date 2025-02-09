CM has nothing to do with health of people: Himachal BJP chief

Reacting to a statement of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, State BJP President Dr. Rajiv Bindal said Sukhu’s statement is beyond the truth, ridiculous and a mockery of the interests of the state.

The chief minister during his visit to Naina Devi constituency on Saturday said that the AIIMS in Bilaspur was established, but there were no proper facilities for treatment matching the standards of the AIIMS. There is a shortage of doctors in the facility, he added.

Bindal said by commenting on an important medical institution like All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Bilaspur, the chief minister proved that he has nothing to do with the health of the people of Himachal.

The institute was given by the ministry of Jagat Prakash Nadda. Nadda and Hamirpur MP Anurag Thakur are constantly taking care of it, instead of taking that institute forward, it is irresponsible to comment on it.

Similarly, for the first time in the history of Himachal, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi Government has started the expansion of railways and the railway has reached uptill Bilaspur.

The Sukhu Government is trying to take false credit for that railway project, while the state government is creating obstacles in taking this work forward at a faster pace, which prooves that the CM is playing with the interests of the people of Himachal.

Bindal said the Congress, which came to power by deceiving the unemployed youth of the state, is now busy spending its time abusing the BJP. The tall promises of Congress have fallen In the first cabinet, the youth were given a guarantee of one lakh government jobs and five lakh over the time.

Since the formation of the Congress government, there has been no job, no employment, the Congress government is only blaming the BJP and this is condemnable, he said.

“Congress suffered a complete wipeout in the Delhi Assembly elections for the third consecutive time, failing to win even a single seat of the 70 it contested. Despite an increase in its vote share, the party’s performance remained dismal, with candidates losing the security deposit in 67 constituencies. While the party’s vote share saw a slight rise from 4.26 per cent in 2020 to 6.4 percent this year, it still fell far short of securing any meaningful representation in the Assembly, he said.

“Of the 70 seats, the Congress managed to save its security deposit in just three – Badli, Kasturba Nagar and Nangloi Jat. This is an open message to the Congress of Himachal Pradesh and to the government that the intentions and policies of the Congress are anti-people,” he claimed.