CM flags off e-scooters to boost HIV and health outreach in Himachal

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday flagged off 12 e-scooters from his official residence, Oak Over, Shimla.

These scooters, provided to the Health Department through the Himachal Pradesh State AIDS Control Society, will be deployed across eight districts of the state to strengthen doorstep medical services.

This first-of-its-kind initiative in Himachal aims to ensure uninterrupted delivery of healthcare services—such as medicine distribution, screening, and counseling—to patients suffering from HIV, Sexually Transmitted Infections (STIs), Tuberculosis (TB), and Hepatitis.

The programme seeks to improve treatment adherence and support viral load suppression among patients, ultimately enabling them to lead healthier, longer lives.

Commending the initiative, the Chief Minister said, “Red Ribbon Clubs, youth, educational institutions, and NGOs have played a crucial role in raising awareness about HIV. Making Himachal Pradesh HIV-free is our shared responsibility. I am confident that these e-scooters will further strengthen our outreach and support mechanisms.”

He further said that over 6,000 people in the state are currently living with HIV, most of whom have achieved viral load suppression—a reflection of the government’s sustained efforts and effective policies.

The Chief Minister also emphasised that the promotion of electric vehicles in the state is aligned with the government’s commitment to environmental conservation, and the deployment of e-scooters for health services is a step forward in this direction.

Health and Family Welfare Minister Dr. (Col.) Dhani Ram Shandil added that the State AIDS Control Society is actively working through 471 Red Ribbon Clubs in universities, colleges, and industrial training institutes across the state.

“The Adolescent Education Programme is also being implemented in schools. Additionally, the Department of Youth Services and Sports and Nehru Yuva Kendra Sangathan are collaborating to spread awareness about HIV among out-of-school youth,” he said.