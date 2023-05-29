CM bats for handing over Shanan Project to HP with Power Minister

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has urged Union Power Minister RK Singh to hand over Shanan Project to Himachal Pradesh.

Sukhu called on Singh at New Delhi on Monday and detailed him that the 99 years lease period of the Shanan Project was expiring in March 2024 as per the lease agreement and asked for issuing necessary directions to the Punjab Government for taking mandatory steps for handing over the project to the state before the expiry of the lease period.

He also apprised the Union Minister of the facts regarding the share of the state in the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) and demanded for 12 percent water royalty for the state.

Sukhu said that due to the construction of projects by BBMB, many townships were compelled to face rehabilitation and numbers of oustees were not yet compensated even after fifty years.

Urging the state government to be allowed to impose free power royalty in all commissioned projects of BBMB, he said that this was the long pending demand of the state.

He also raised the issue of raising the royalty of state in SJVNL, he said that free power royalty share being received from SJVNL projects which have completed a debt period of 12 years, may be enhanced from existing free power royalty share ranging from 12 to 30 percent.

The Chief Minister also apprised the Minister about the initiatives of the state being taken for becoming Green Energy State and urged to provide incentives including tax benefits for green hydrogen production to boost production of green energy in the state.

The Union Minister assured of all possible support to the state.