CM Atishi calls on Prez Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi on Monday called on President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan here.

She expressed that she is looking forward to the President’s support for welfare of the people in the national capital.

Taking to social media platform X(erstwhile Twitter) on Monday, Delhi CM shared a picture of her with the President, where Atishi is seen presenting a bouquet of flowers to Murmu.

This comes several days after the senior AAP leader and Kalkaji MLA took oath as the eighth CM of the national capital on September 21, following AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation as CM. Atishi is the third woman CM of the city, after Sushma Swaraj and Sheila Dikshit.

“Called on Hon’ble President Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji at the Rashtrapati Bhavan today. Look forward to her support for the welfare of the people of Delhi,” Atishi wrote on social media platform X.

After she was sworn- in as the CM, Atishi had said that she will ensure that no works of the people of Delhi are stalled due to any conspiracy, and will also work towards making Kejriwal once again the CM of the national capital.

Ever since she took charge as the CM, she has been continuously inspecting the city’s broken roads and have assured that soon they will be fixed as Kejriwal is now out of jail.