CM affirms commitment to improving Himachal’s economy

Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said here on Saturday that the state government is committed to improving the economy of Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing a public meeting at Daulatpur chowk in Una district on Saturday, Sukhu took a jibe at the BJP, stating that during the five years of its regime, the saffron party kept on boasting about the ‘double-engine Sarkar’ but could not significantly contribute to the development of the state and raised loans from the Centre, thus pushing the state in financial crisis.

He emphasized that some tough but necessary decisions would be taken to revive the state’s economy with the cooperation of the people.

The chief minister announced additional funds for the completion of the Daulatpur–Bhadrakali road, for which Rs 15 crore has already been spent, and assured funds for the remaining construction work of the new Gagret Hospital building.

He informed that the survey for the Hoshiarpur–Nadaun four-lane project is complete and the construction will begin soon. He also declared that the Shivbari Fair will be given district-level status and vacant doctor positions at Daulatpur Chowk and Gagret health centres will soon be filled to strengthen healthcare services in the region.

To address the issue of drinking water shortage, the CM announced installation of tube wells in water-scarce areas of the Gagret constituency. He added that while concerns were raised earlier about the establishment of the Bulk Drug Park in Haroli, the construction is now set to commence shortly.

Highlighting shortcomings in education, he criticized the previous BJP government’s policies that led to Himachal’s decline in national education rankings, dropping the state to 21st position. Low student enrolment and poor student-teacher ratios from Classes 5 to 12 have prompted the current government to merge underperforming schools to ensure better quality education, he added.

The CM noted that for the first time since Independence, both the chief minister and deputy chief minister hail from the Hamirpur Parliamentary Constituency and are jointly focusing on strengthening infrastructure and accelerating project implementation.

He declared Una as the first solar-powered district in the state, with major projects like the 32 MW solar plant in Pekhubela, 5 MW in Bhanjal, and 10 MW in Aghlaur already completed. Projects totaling 163 MW are under construction, involving an investment of Rs 500 crore, and Una is set to supply electricity to other districts.

The upcoming Bulk Drug Park in Haroli is expected to create thousands of jobs and enhance Una’s industrial presence.

Earlier in the day, the CM inaugurated and laid foundation stones for development projects worth Rs 75.10 crore in Gagret, including a 400-meter span bridge on the Swan River and multiple bridges under PMGSY-III.

He also laid foundation stones for the new building of Government Degree College in Daulatpur Chowk, road improvements in the region, and inaugurated various lift and piped drinking water schemes completed under the Jal Jeevan Mission.

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri stated that Rs 170 crore has been invested in water schemes in the Gagret Assembly Constituency alone, promising lasting solutions to drinking water and irrigation challenges.

He criticized the Central government for releasing only Rs 137 crore out of the Rs 2,000 crore owed to Himachal Pradesh, despite repeated appeals by the state.

The CM also emphasized that Una has become the fastest-growing district in Himachal and is being developed as a “Solar Hub.”