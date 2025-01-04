Closely monitoring situation:Health Ministry on HMPV reports in China

Amid the outbreak of human metapneumovirus (HMPV) in China, the Union Health Ministry on Saturday said it is closely monitoring the situation and is ready to respond promptly to any emerging health challenges.

It said in view of reports about rising cases of respiratory illnesses in China in the past few weeks, a Joint Monitoring Group (JMG) meeting was held under the Chairmanship of DGHS of the ministry here on Saturday.

Experts from the World Health Organization (WHO), the Disaster Management (DM) Cell, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Emergency Medical Relief (EMR) Division, and hospitals, including AIIMS, Delhi participated in the meeting.

“After detailed discussions and based on the currently available information, it was agreed that the situation in China is not unusual in view of the ongoing flu season. The reports also suggest that the cause of the present surge is Influenza virus, RSV and HMPV – the usual pathogens that are expected during the season,” the Health Ministry said .

The government is keeping a close watch over the situation through all available channels and WHO has also been requested to share timely updates regarding the situation in China, it said.

The ministry said, “These viruses are already in circulation globally including India. A robust surveillance system for Influenza Like Illness (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) for Influenza is already in place in India through both ICMR and IDSP networks and the data from both indicates no unusual surge in ILI and SARI cases.”

Physicians from hospitals also confirmed that there is no surge in respiratory illness cases in the last few weeks other than the expected seasonal variation, it said.

The Health Ministry said as a precautionary measure, the number of laboratories testing for HMPV will be enhanced by ICMR which will be monitoring trends of HMPV for the entire year.

“Data from the recently conducted preparedness drill across the country indicated that the country is well prepared to deal with any increase in respiratory illnesses. The health systems and surveillance networks remain vigilant, ensuring the country is ready to respond promptly to any emerging health challenges,” it added.