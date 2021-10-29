Clearing of barricades begin in Gazipur, Tikri borders after 11 months

Centre’s three farm laws sparked fierce outrage among farmers.

The farmers had camped at the Gazipur and Tikri borders which has entered the protest folklore for the inexorable determination of the protestors for 11 months.

Delhi Police had placed the barricade after the 26 January violence in which thousands of protestors breached the barricades, entered the national Capital and perpetrated vandalism during the tractor rally.

Commuters, however, were stranded in snarls and in some areas they were confined to home due to the road blockade.

The process of opening the roads has been started from one side of the carriageway for vehicles going from Gaziabad to New Delhi at the Gazipur border.

At Gazipur, Delhi Police initiated the action early today and removed all the barricades and barbed wires to open the roads.

The Delhi Police yesterday started the process of removing barricades placed at the Tikri border allowing traffic movement from New Delhi to Haryana.

Police personnel at the spot said, “The barricades are being removed, the route is being opened. We have received the orders.”

Dependra Pathak, Special CP Law and Order said that in a short while the Gazipur, border will be opened for commuters.

“It’s the Delhi Police initiative and we are removing the block which we’ve placed. We will request farmers so that this highway is opened for people. We are hoping our gesture will be reciprocated by farmers,” said Pathak.

DCP East Priyanka Kashyap confirmed the developments and said the stretch will be opened for vehicular traffic soon.

“The barricades were put up on January 26 to maintain law and order in the border areas but now it is being removed. It is NH9, we are opening that. NH 24 will also be opened,” said Kashyap.

Singhu Border is still guarded by barricades and cemented blocks and the roads remain closed for commuters.

The farmers’ unions, however, said their protests will continue and that they were not the ones who blocked the roads in the first place.

The police had placed barricades on the roads, along with giant nails and huge concrete blocks, when farmers converged on various border crossing points around the capital in November last year to protest against the Centre’s three agricultural laws.

On 21 October this year, the Supreme Court said that farmers have the right to protest but roads cannot be blocked indefinitely during a hearing of a plea against road blockades between Delhi and Noida due to the farmers’ agitation.