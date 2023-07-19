Clean chit to murder accused for bribe lands Punjab DSP in jail

Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Wednesday arrested a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Sushil Kumar for taking a bribe of Rs 20 lakh for re-nominating a person, who was given a clean chit in a 2019 murder case of Mahant Dayal Das.

The latter was shot dead by two unknown persons at Dera Baba Harka Das in village Kotsukhia in Kotkapura on 7 November, 2019.

Following this, the murder case was registered at the Sadar Kotkapura Police Station against two unknown persons and Sant Jarnail Das Kapurewale and others on the complaint of Sant Gagan Das, a disciple of Sant Baba Haridas.

Advertisement

Later, accused Sant Jarnail Das was given a clean chit by DSP Headquarters, Moga, Ravinder Singh.

An official spokesperson of the VB said Punjab and Haryana High Court summoned the inspector general of police (IGP) Faridkot Range, Pardeep Kumar Yadav, to file an affidavit in the case.

The IGP had constituted a special investigation team (SIT) headed by Superintendent of Police Faridkot,Gagnesh Kumar, comprising members including DSP Faridkot Sushil Kumar, DSP Baghapurana Jasjot Singh and sub-inspector (SI) Khem Chand.

He said in November 2022, SP Gagnesh Kumar, DSP Sushil Kumar and SI Khem Chand had demanded Rs 50 lakh as a bribe from Sant Gagan Das to re-nominate and arrest Sant Jarnail Das Kapurewale and to help him (Gagan Das) in this case.

The deal was settled at Rs 35 lakh and the said officers had already taken Rs 20 lakh in two installments – Rs 15 lakh and Rs 5 lakh on 9 November 2022 and 22 November, 2022.

The spokesperson said following the investigations, the police teams from Vigilance Bureau Ferozepur Range have arrested DSP Sushil Kumar, who is presently posted at Ludhiana. The accused DSP will be produced before the Court on Thursday, he added.