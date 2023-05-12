Class 7 student from Chhattisgarh’s Balod scores 90.50 pc in Class 10 exam; aspires to become youngest UPSC topper

Taking everyone by surprise, a 13-year-old girl, studying in 7th standard in Chhattisgarh’s Balod district, appeared in the Class 10th state board examination, and scored 90.50 per cent marks.

Nargis Khan, who aspires to become the youngest UPSC topper, appeared in the class-10th board examination while studying in class 7th. After Nargis expressed her desire to appear in the board examination, she partook in an IQ test and as per the test findings, she was found eligible to sit for the class 10 board examination. Subsequently, she was enrolled in class-10 at Swami Atmanand School in Balod district, officials said.

Speaking to the ANI, Nargis said that she aspires to become the youngest UPSC topper. Using YouTube and Google were the only options for online classes ongoing at the time of the COVID-19 pandemic. “As I wanted to become the youngest UPSC topper and keeping the same in mind, I started browsing the internet and searching about the eligibility for appearing in the 10th board,” she said.

As per the requirement, Nargis underwent an IQ test and she was found eligible to appear on the 10th board. “After the result of the IQ test found me eligible for the 10th board, I started the preparation and set a goal of securing 98 per cent. By studying 6-7 hours regularly according to my set timetable and working hard, I managed to obtain 90.50 per cent in the 10th board,” said Nargis.

Calling Nargis a very talented and bright student, Balod Collector Kuldeep Sharma said that it is like a dream come true and this result is the outcome of her hard work.

“Wishing a bright future for the student, the Collector informed that she is a student of Atmanand Excellent English Medium School and she had done very hard work. The success of Nargis will motivate thousands and lakhs of students,” the Collector said.