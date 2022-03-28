Class 2 student run over by school van in Chennai

A Class 2 student died after a school van that dropped him at his school ran over him on Monday morning.

The accident happened near Alwartirunagar, Chennai, as the van driver was reversing the car. Deekshith, a student of Sree Venkateshwara Matriculation School in Alwartirunagar, Chennai, was identified.

The van driver drove over the child who was strolling behind it while reversing the vehicle. The vehicle lacked an assistant, which is required by the Tamil Nadu school education department.

The kid was transported to the hospital by school officials, who declared him dead.

His parents were notified, and the body was taken to the Royapetah Government Hospital for an autopsy.

The police in Valsaravakkam told IANS that there was a ruckus in front of the school when the boy’s parents and relatives staged a protest, claiming that the school failed to notify them promptly.

Under Section 304(A) of the IPC (Death caused by careless driving), a case has been filed against Poonkavanam, the van’s driver. The motorist was arrested and remanded in judicial custody after being brought before the court.

(with inputs from IANS)