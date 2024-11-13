Clashes, low turnout mar Raipur South by-election as BJP, Congress test strength

In a closely watched Raipur South Assembly by-election, voter turnout closed at 46.43% on Wednesday evening, falling short of expectations while tensions soared throughout the day as clashes between Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress workers disrupted the poll process at multiple polling stations.

The outcome of the by-election is seen as a critical prelude to the upcoming municipal elections with both parties keen to maintain their influence.

The battle for Raipur South is being fought by BJP candidate Sunil Soni and Congress’s Akash Sharma. For the BJP, the seat represents a key stronghold in the city, while Congress is hoping to use this contest to build momentum ahead of the urban body elections. Both parties mounted a vigorous campaign, with BJP leaders pulling out all stops on the final day of campaigning (November 11), while Congress mobilised its own prominent figures to energize voters.

Advertisement

However, the election day itself was marred by several untoward incidents. At Dani Girls’ School polling center, a scuffle broke out between BJP and Congress workers, leading to accusations that the BJP supporters entered the polling booth wearing party scarves. Additionally, allegations surfaced that food packets with Congress leader Ejaz Dhebar’s name were being distributed at the booth. This caused a heated exchange, resulting in loud slogans and the need for a heavy police presence to restore order.

Tensions also flared at Nayapara polling booth where party workers clashed over standing positions. Police intervened to disperse both groups and maintain peace. In a more creative approach, Congress organized a “Pohá Party” at the Changorabhata booth to offer refreshments to voters, while both BJP and Congress provided transportation for voters to the polling centers.

Many polling stations saw relatively low turnout. However, Matpurena’s polling booth stood out with a steady stream of voters, especially women, turning out in large numbers to cast their ballots.

Notable figures, including BJP candidate Sunil Soni, voted early in the day, observing auspicious timings, while Congress candidate Akash Sharma voted at Pandit Sundarlal Sharma School. With a significant OBC voter base in the constituency, their support is expected to play a pivotal role in determining the outcome.

The Election Commission set up 266 polling booths across Raipur South, including 253 regular booths and 13 auxiliary booths. Special provisions were made for 10 “pink” booths designated for women, 5 youth booths, and 1 accessible booth for differently-abled voters. The election process was supported by 532 ballot units, 266 control units, and 226 VVPAT machines, with additional reserve equipment available if needed.

With 30 candidates in the fray and over 271,000 eligible voters, this by-election holds a considerable significance. As Raipur South’s political landscape is tested once again, this election is not only pivotal for regional parties but could influence the broader strategic direction of both BJP and Congress in Chhattisgarh’s urban centers, shaping their approach to upcoming municipal elections and beyond. The results, expected on November 23, may reveal shifting dynamics in this key urban constituency, offering insights into voter sentiment and party strengths in a rapidly evolving political arena.