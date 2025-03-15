Clashes erupt in Giridih during Holi procession: Shops, cars and bikes set ablaze

Festivities took a violent turn in Giridih district’s Ghordhamba area as clashes erupted between two groups during a Holi procession, leading to stone-pelting and arson. Several shops, cars, and motorcycles were set ablaze, prompting swift intervention by the district administration. Senior police officials, including Superintendent of Police Dr Vimal Kumar, Additional SP, and sub-divisional officers, arrived at the scene with reinforcements to restore order. Security has been tightened in the area, and it remains under close surveillance.

According to initial reports, tensions flared when objections were raised over traditional musical instruments being played during the procession. What began as a verbal altercation quickly escalated, with stones being hurled and miscreants vandalizing shops and vehicles. Despite the police’s efforts to mediate, the situation spiralled out of control before security forces were able to disperse the rioters.

Authorities have launched an investigation and are reviewing CCTV footage to identify the culprits. SP Dr Vimal Kumar stated that strict action would be taken against those found guilty of inciting violence. He urged citizens to remain calm and refrain from spreading rumours. While normalcy has been restored, a heavy police presence continues in the area to prevent further escalation.

The incident has triggered strong political reactions. Former Chief Minister and BJP state president Babulal Marandi blamed the violence on administrative failure and accused the state government of appeasement politics. He alleged that communal clashes during Hindu festivals were becoming a recurring pattern in Jharkhand. The state government, however, has dismissed these allegations, maintaining that law enforcement agencies acted promptly and effectively.

This is not the first such incident in recent weeks. Similar unrest was reported in Hazaribagh during Mahashivratri, raising concerns about the administration’s ability to maintain law and order. As Giridih recovers from the violence, questions linger over the growing communal tensions in the state and the government’s response in preventing such conflicts in the future.