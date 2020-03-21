Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi called for a huge financial package as a relief measure against Coronavirus hit fragile economy while taking potshots at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for beating of “thalis” in the honour of those working to contain the spread of the virus.

Earlier, on March 19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced ‘Janta Curfew’ in the entire nation on March 22, from 7 am to 9 pm — a step to avoid public gatherings and to prevent the spread of the deadly novel coronavirus. He further suggested “On that day, at 5 pm, we will stand at our balconies, windows or doors for 5 minutes, we will show our gratitude to those maintaining essential services by ringing bells, sounding sirens and clapping.”

Gandhi took to Twitter and said in Hindi in reply to PM Modi’s suggestion, “The coronavirus is a big attack on our fragile economy. Small and medium entrepreneurs and our daily wage workers are the most affected. Clapping will not help them. Today there is a need for cash relief and tax sops, besides relief in repayment of loans as part of a big economic package. Take immediate steps,”

कोरोनावायरस हमारी नाज़ुक अर्थव्यवस्था पर एक कड़ा प्रहार है। छोटे, मध्यम व्यवसायी और दिहाड़ी मजदूर इससे सबसे ज्यादा प्रभावित हैं। ताली बजाने से उन्हें मदद नहीं मिलेगी। आज नकद मदद, टैक्स ब्रेक और कर्ज अदायगी पर रोक जैसे एक बड़े आर्थिक पैकेज की जरुरत है।

तुरतं कदम उठाये! — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 21, 2020

In his earlier tweet on March 18, Gandhi had hit out at the Central government for not “acting decisively” on Coronavirus pandemic.

He said, “Quick aggressive action is the answer to tackling the #Coronavirus . India is going to pay an extremely heavy price for our governments inability to act decisively.”

Quick aggressive action is the answer to tackling the #Coronavirus . India is going to pay an extremely heavy price for our governments inability to act decisively. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 18, 2020

India on Saturday reported 258 confirmed cases (including 39 foreigners) of COVID-19 coronavirus, a massive surge from the past few days. With the rise in the number of positive cases, India is moving towards a partial shutdown. The country has reported four deaths, one each in Punjab, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Karnataka.

A fifth death has also been reported from Rajasthan’s Jaipur where an Italian tourist, who had been reportedly cured of COVID-19 infection, passed away earlier today. However, the Health Ministry has not confirmed the same yet.