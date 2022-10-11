Follow Us:
CJI UU Lalit names Justice DY Chandrachud as successor

On Tuesday, Justice Chandrachud was formally named as the 50th CJI at a gathering of all Supreme Court judges.

IANS | New Delhi | October 11, 2022 12:09 pm

DY Chandrachud, UU Lalit, Justice

Justice DY Chandrachud

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Uday Umesh Lalit has recommended the name of Justice D.Y. Chandrachud as his successor.

Chief Justice Lalit will demit office on November 8, after a tenure of 74 days.

He will have a tenure of two years and he would demit office on November 10, 2024.

CJI Lalit wrote to the Central government in this regard, recommending the name of Justice Chandrachud.

Chief Justice Lalit appointed Chandrachud, as per established practice of the CJI naming the senior-most judge as his successor.

According to the Memorandum of Procedure, the Centre asks the outgoing CJI to name the successor, just before a month of retirement.

On October 7, Minister of Law and Justice Kiren Rijiju sent a letter to the CJI for sending his recommendations for appointment of his successor.

