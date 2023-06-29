CJI Chandrachud pays obeisance at Vaishno Devi shrine

Chief Justice of India (CJI) Dr Justice DY Chandrachud on Thursday visited the Holy Cave Shrine of Vaishno Devi and paid obeisance at the sanctum sanctorum.

On his arrival at Katra, the chief justice of India was received by Anshul Garg, chief executive officer, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. He was accompanied by the chief justice of J&K and Ladakh High Court.

The CEO briefed the dignitaries about the initiatives being taken by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board under the Chairmanship of Lt. Governor, JK-UT for upgrading and expanding the infrastructure for facilitating the progressively increasing number of pilgrims to the Holy Shrine.

The CJI complemented the efforts being initiated by the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board to provide facilities to the visiting pilgrims and to make their pilgrimage a hassle-free experience.

After praying at the Holy Cave Shrine, the CJI visited Bhairon Ghati to pay obeisance at the Bhairon Baba Temple. This is the first visit of Justice Chandrachud to the Holy Shrine after taking over as Chief Justice of India.