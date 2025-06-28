Civilians honoured for bravery and support during ‘Operation Sindoor’ in Rajouri

Recognising heroism beyond the uniform, the Ace of Spades Division of the Indian Army on Saturday conducted a felicitation ceremony in Rajouri to honour the extraordinary efforts of civilians who stood shoulder to shoulder with soldiers during Operation Sindoor, aimed at restoring stability in the region.

Residents from border areas including Rajouri, Poonch, Mendhar, Krishna Ghati, Manjakote, and Naushera played a crucial role in casualty evacuation, humanitarian aid, and rescue operations under extremely challenging conditions.

Twenty-five prominent individuals from various walks of life were felicitated for their invaluable contributions during Operation Sindoor. Locals attending the event expressed heartfelt gratitude to the Armed Forces for their role in the operation and assured continued support in future endeavours, according to a defence spokesperson.

The event was presided over by Major General Kaushik Mukherji, General Officer Commanding, Ace of Spades Division, and was attended by senior civil administration officials, doctors, media personnel, veterans, and their families.

Demonstrating their enduring spirit of bravery and patriotism—as displayed during the wars of 1948, 1965, and 1971—the people of Rajouri and Poonch stood united with the Armed Forces and contributed selflessly, emerging victorious at the end of Operation Sindoor despite personal losses.

Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces on the night of 6–7 May in response to a barbaric terrorist attack on civilians in Pahalgam on 22 April, where individuals were targeted based on religion in an attempt to disrupt peaceful coexistence. A total of 26 civilians, including a local pony rider, were brutally killed by terrorists.

In a calibrated and non-retaliatory operation, the Indian Armed Forces targeted terror launchpads along the western border. During the initial strikes, nine terror camps—four in Pakistan and five in Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir—were destroyed. In retaliation, the Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire along the entire front.

When met with a strong Indian response, it resorted to targeting innocent civilians in Rajouri and Poonch districts, resulting in 17 fatalities and around 50 injuries, along with damage to civil infrastructure and livelihoods. Several cattle also perished due to cross-border shelling.

A video showcasing the joint efforts of the Armed Forces and local civilians in the success of Operation Sindoor was screened at the start of the ceremony, followed by a two-minute silence to honour those who lost their lives—including Raj Kumar Thapa, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri.

In his address, Major General Mukherji emphasized that Operation Sindoor was not merely a military mission but a national assertion of India’s determination to protect its citizens, dismantle threats, and act with precision and resolve.

He lauded the civilian community for their exceptional support, including the construction of bunkers, creation of dual-use shelters, casualty evacuation, stockpiling of essentials, and civil defence drills conducted across Rajouri and Poonch districts.

He reaffirmed that the Indian Armed Forces remain steadfast in their commitment to safeguarding national sovereignty and territorial integrity, and in upholding the deep-rooted camaraderie between the Army and the local populace.

The event concluded with a reaffirmation of mutual trust and cooperation between the Armed Forces and civilians, underscoring their shared commitment to peace, security, and national integrity.