City of Taj awaits grand welcome for US Vice President on April 23

US Vice President James David Vance will visit the City of Taj Mahal on April 23.

Preparations have begun to give the US Vice President and his family a rousing welcome.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and some of his ministerial colleagues will warmly welcome the US Vice President upon his arrival at the Kheria Airport.

The district administration is planning a 12-km-long cultural programme along the roadside up to Shilpagram. Around 5,000 children will participate in the event.

According to officials here on Sunday, JD Vance will be accompanied by his wife, Usha, their three children—Ivan, Vivek, and Meerabel— and senior officials of the US administration.

He will stay in Agra for about three hours; during this time, the Taj Mahal will remain closed to the public.

As per the proposed programme of James David Vance, he will arrive in Agra from Jaipur at 9.30 am on April 23. In view of this, the Taj Mahal will remain closed to the public until 12 noon. The US delegation will receive a grand welcome at Kheria Airport to the accompaniment of the Mayur dance. Following this, his convoy will proceed towards Shilpagram.

Sources said cultural platforms will be set up at 15 places along a 12-km stretch, showcasing glimpses of Indian art and culture. From the airport to Shilpagram, the national flags of India and the US will line the route, with schoolchildren standing along the roadside to welcome the delegation.