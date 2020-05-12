A Central Industrial Security Force personnel posted in Kolkata has succumbed to coronavirus, taking the virus death toll in the force to three, officials said on Tuesday, reports news agency Press Trust of India.

This is the sixth death in the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) also known as paramilitary forces, under the command of the Union home ministry, due to COVID-19 with two casualties in the Border Security Force and one in the Central Reserve Police Force in Delhi.

Assistant Sub Inspector Jharu Burman, 55, posted at the Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers Limited (GRSEL) security unit in Kolkata succumbed to coronavirus on Monday, a senior official said. He was under treatment in a local hospital for sometime, he said.

Earlier, a CISF ASI posted at the Indian Museum in Kolkata and a head constable rank official posted to guard the Mumbai international airport had died of COVID-19.

The 1.62 lakh personnel strong force tasked primarily to guard civil airports in the country and vital infrastructure in the aerospace and nuclear domain has 66 active cases of the pandemic till now, as per officials.

Meanwhile, two more Border Security Force (BSF) jawans tested positive for coronavirus in Tripura on Monday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 154, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb said.

“In a massive COVID19 test among 750 civilian and BSF in Dhalai dist today, 2 BSF officials were found COVID-19 positive. All patients are responding well to the treatment. With the blessings of Mata Tripurasundari soon our state will be corona free,” Deb tweeted.

In a massive #COVID19 test among 750 civilian and BSF in Dhalai Dist today, 2 BSF officials were found COVID-19 POSITIVE. All patients are responding well to the treatment. With the blessings of Mata Tripurasundari soon our State will be Corona free.#TripuraCOVID19Count — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) May 11, 2020

Earlier, addressing a press conference, Law Minister and cabinet spokesman Ratan Lal Nath said the frequency of corona tests in the state is higher than the national average.

“When the national average is 1280 per million, it is 2400 per million in Tripura. So far as the frequency of tests is concerned, Tripura stands fifth after Delhi, Goa, Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu,” he said. Nath said samples from 10,344 people were collected so far of which 9,794 tests were completed.

The CAPFs like the CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP and SSB, as per latest data, have about 758 active cases of the disease.