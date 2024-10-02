Churma from Neeraj Chopra’s mom brought back fond memories of my own mother: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi thanked two-time Olympic medalist Neeraj Chopra’s mother Saroj Devi for treating him with her handmade churma (a popular Indian dessert made from coarsely ground wheat, ghee, and sugar). Notably, Neeraj had promised to bring his mother’s special churma for him during his meet with athletes ahead of the Paris Olympics 2024.

Neeraj presented the traditional dish to PM Modi when the duo met during a banquet held for the Prime Minister of Jamaica in the national capital. After tasting the churma, PM Modi revealed that he felt compelled to write to Neeraj’s mother while also adding that her dish reminded him of his own mother.

“I hope this letter finds you in good health and high spirits. My joy increased manifold when Neeraj presented me with the delicious churma made by your hands.”

“Neeraj often speaks of your churma, but experiencing it firsthand brought back fond memories of my own mother. Your generous gift, filled with love and warmth, reminded me of the nurturing essence that mothers embody,” PM Modi wrote in the letter.

Emphasising the significance of mothers, Modi described them as symbols of strength, affection, and dedication. He further stated that the timing of receiving the churma was particularly significant, coinciding with the eve of Navratri, a festival that celebrates feminine energy.

“A mother is the embodiment of power, tenderness, and dedication. It is a divine coincidence that this offering came to me just a day before the Navratri festival. In these nine days of fasting during Navratri, your churma has become a significant part of my diet,” he remarked.

PM Modi further likened the nourishment Neeraj receives from his mother’s cooking to the strength the churma would provide him in serving the nation over the next nine days.

“Just as the meals you prepare energise Neeraj to win medals for our country, this churma will empower me to continue my service to the nation. On this auspicious occasion of Navratri, I express my gratitude and bow to the motherly strength of the entire nation. With your blessings, I will continue to work tirelessly to fulfill the resolutions for a prosperous and powerful India. Heartfelt thanks to you,” he wrote.